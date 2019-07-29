Zeke Capital Advisors Has Decreased Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding as Shares Rose; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut Its Position

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 3.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hours

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,046 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 26,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.77. About 450,834 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 20.01 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $50.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 70,151 shares to 130,692 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 80,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. Shares for $4.36 million were sold by WOODS M TROY on Friday, February 8. Watson Patricia A had sold 8,632 shares worth $787,471 on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 11,273 shares. WEAVER DORENDA K had sold 2,297 shares worth $209,548.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.51M for 29.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.