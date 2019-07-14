Zeke Capital Advisors Has Decreased By $312,375 Its Dexcom (DXCM) Position; Macquarie Has 1 Sentiment

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 35.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,625 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock declined 18.49%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 4,855 shares with $578,000 value, down from 7,480 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.58B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $149.17. About 844,089 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents

Macquarie (MFD) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 7 sold and trimmed stock positions in Macquarie. The investment managers in our database now possess: 358,249 shares, up from 333,619 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Macquarie in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund for 38,500 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 59,854 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1 shares.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $89.15 million. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 15,855 shares traded. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) has declined 8.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advisors Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. New York-based Spark Invest Management Limited has invested 0.29% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 903,927 are owned by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Jennison Ltd Liability Com has 447,338 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 30,914 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 114,387 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Lc. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Brown Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 16 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 16,464 shares stake. Sivik Healthcare Ltd Llc holds 0.55% or 12,500 shares. 99,596 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 5,645 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 2,993 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dexcom had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Piper Jaffray. Oppenheimer maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $167 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) stake by 9,848 shares to 21,085 valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 890 shares and now owns 11,787 shares. Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) was raised too.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Shares for $466,303 were sold by Pacelli Steven Robert on Wednesday, January 23. $57,104 worth of stock was sold by Murphy Patrick Michael on Friday, February 8. $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was sold by SAYER KEVIN R on Monday, February 11.