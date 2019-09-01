Zeke Capital Advisors Has Cut Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding by $652,192; Stock Price Rose; As Middleby (MIDD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Lowered Holding by $12.13 Million

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 13,118 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 20,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 1.38 million shares traded or 53.77% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc analyzed 93,281 shares as the company's stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 948,740 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.37M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.66. About 230,900 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MIDD, BPMC, CVS – Nasdaq" on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 07, 2019

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree LP reported 17,245 shares stake. Edgepoint Inv Gp reported 7.94% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 188 shares. Boston Family Office Llc invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 50,110 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 30,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Glenmede Tru Na holds 11,272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0.01% or 10,356 shares. Blackrock holds 2.72 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 21,186 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Limited has 0.01% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 3,249 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 12,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year's $1.68 per share. DGX's profit will be $228.42 million for 14.88 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6,540 shares to 12,878 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Rech has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 11,408 shares. Country Club Co Na has 67,296 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc, Japan-based fund reported 5,273 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Lsv Asset Management invested in 801,104 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability reported 3,750 shares stake. Cobblestone Ny accumulated 2,325 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability stated it has 24,340 shares. Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.21% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 36,661 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP stated it has 28,433 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,286 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Centurylink Inv Management accumulated 0.53% or 14,519 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 7,385 shares.