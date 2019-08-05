Zeke Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Amphenol New (APH) Stake; Martin Currie LTD Decreased Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding By $10.71 Million

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Amphenol Corp New (APH) stake by 48.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,216 shares as Amphenol Corp New (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 7,687 shares with $726,000 value, down from 14,903 last quarter. Amphenol Corp New now has $26.30B valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 454,287 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 8.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd analyzed 93,154 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)'s stock declined 0.86%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 1.06M shares with $123.26M value, down from 1.16M last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $84.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Monday, March 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) rating on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10800 target. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 2 to “Buy”.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $263.75 million for 24.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca published article titled: “Could Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Have an Aphria (TSX:APH)-Like Earnings Surprise up its Sleeve? – The Motley Fool Canada”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporation’s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Stockhouse.com which published an article titled: “HDFC Bank Limited Filed its Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 on July 31, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019.