Zeke Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Embraer S A (ERJ) Stake by $761,501 as Stock Price Declined; North Star Investment Management Increased Its Holding in United Technologies Com (UTX) by $558,720

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,135 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 923,505 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,784 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 110,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 142,300 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS OPTMISTIC ABOUT SALES CAMPAIGN TO JETBLUE; CONCLUSION YET NOT AT SIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Embraer 4Q Rev $1.73B; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Embraer S.A; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER’S SCHNEIDER:PARTNERSHIPS ARE GOOD, BUT NOT THE ONLY WAY; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S EMBRAER SAYS U.S. JUDGE GRANTED MOTION TO DISMISS CLASS ACTION SUIT AGAINST COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fil has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 124,426 shares. Cwm holds 5,331 shares. Fiduciary reported 240,946 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. King Wealth reported 2,656 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 39,905 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 47,390 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc stated it has 28,003 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Rockland Tru Company stated it has 100,584 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 8,990 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). United American Secs Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 2.69% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 46,185 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). St Johns Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Company holds 0.49% or 4,950 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Suvretta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 524,796 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 25,000 shares to 101,750 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Cl A Class A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 258,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,213 shares, and cut its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 3,526 shares to 4,249 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,420 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

