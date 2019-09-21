Zeke Capital Advisors Decreased Its Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Holding by $394,408 as Valuation Rose; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Decreased Its Holding

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 70.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 11,685 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175,000, down from 39,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 509,131 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 346,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 6.91M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.20M, down from 7.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 17.86M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Resignation Follows Decrease in Icahn’s Stake; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q REV. $4.87B, EST. $4.92B; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT’S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE – FREEPORT CEO

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74 million on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 5,150 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 35,422 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 72,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zacks reported 34,274 shares stake. Rbf Capital Lc accumulated 90,000 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.19% or 2.36 million shares. American Interest Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Private Advisor Grp Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 86,692 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 1 shares. Bridges Invest holds 0.01% or 31,918 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 603,454 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.63% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 316,830 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.14% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Virtu Ltd Liability Corp holds 118,652 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $9.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 425,965 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $43.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 73,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $102.45 million for 37.39 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $115.57 million for 14.83 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,923 shares to 52,155 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 32,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).