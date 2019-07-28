Zeke Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Valuation Declined; Doheny Asset Management Has Decreased Its Energous (WATT) Holding by $3.19 Million; Valuation Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,209 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 25,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 531,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 584,325 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 183,946 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Board Members; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – Energous Receives Frost & Sullivan’s North American Company of the Year Award for its WattUp® Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown says wireless charging company Energous is ‘worthless’; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman; 06/03/2018 Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 3,200 shares. Williams Jones Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Chem Bankshares invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Conning Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nikko Asset Americas, New York-based fund reported 114,605 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1.05 million are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,587 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 27.15M shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 2,950 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 1,821 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hilltop accumulated 11,498 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 18,002 shares to 58,544 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.21M for 11.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold WATT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 32,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 39,230 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 18,755 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 1.07 million shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 72,711 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 18,893 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 76,119 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp holds 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) or 15,226 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Schnieders Management Limited reported 14,164 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 5,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs owns 13,178 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $138,996 activity. Sereda Brian J had sold 3,792 shares worth $28,061.

Analysts await Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 22.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Energous Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% EPS growth.