Zeke Capital Advisors Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose While Glenview State Bank Trust Upped Stake by $306,332

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,253 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 15,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40 million shares traded or 22.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,832 shares to 6,520 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 59,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Franks Intl N V (NYSE:FI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Management Limited Company accumulated 0.23% or 2,969 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pictet Bankshares & Tru reported 2,000 shares stake. Beck Mack Oliver holds 3,427 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital L L C holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 711,675 shares. 48,302 were accumulated by Broderick Brian C. B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 1,303 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Holdg has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Donaldson Cap Management invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.35% or 324,973 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,685 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,162 shares. Pnc Svcs Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 205 were reported by Fred Alger. Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 36.34 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Essex Serv has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.52% or 34,200 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc holds 24,470 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc reported 3,513 shares. Financial Architects reported 101 shares. Nordea Ab invested in 271,634 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers holds 5.94% or 678,132 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 500 shares. Palladium Lc owns 700 shares. Cordasco Fin Ntwk owns 76 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.92% or 6,890 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Capital holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,015 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,985 shares. First Finance Corporation In, a Indiana-based fund reported 444 shares. Parsons Management Ri reported 12,820 shares.