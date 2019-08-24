Zeke Capital Advisors Cut Flowserve (FLS) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Share Value Rose, Capital Innovations Decreased Position

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The hedge fund held 11,073 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 21,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 1.81M shares traded or 82.42% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 22,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 7,830 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 608,912 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 83,197 shares to 308,184 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 10,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,491 shares, and has risen its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Flowserve Corp (FLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve enters contract with Shell Australia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fincl invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). John G Ullman And Assoc owns 235,935 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.02% or 178,705 shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor owns 7,477 shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.53% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.07% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 26,837 shares. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,492 shares. Lord Abbett Co Llc reported 798,079 shares stake. Andra Ap has 114,000 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 17,895 shares. Edgepoint invested in 7.92% or 16.02 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd owns 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 166,020 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 13,557 shares. Monarch Cap accumulated 80,620 shares.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $928.07M for 17.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.