Zeke Capital Advisors Boosted Holding in Magna Intl (MGA); Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 96,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 83,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 979,759 shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 3.41M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 10,008 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 19,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,338 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.