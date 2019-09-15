Zeke Capital Advisors Boosted General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $1.03 Million; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Increases Stake in Radnet (RDNT)

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 102,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.83 million, up from 929,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company's stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 254,807 shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500.

RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 80,925 shares to 255,546 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 42,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,416 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)