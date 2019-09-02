Zedge Inc. (ZDGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

We will be comparing the differences between Zedge Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) and VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zedge Inc. 2 1.75 N/A -0.20 0.00 VirTra Inc. 3 1.50 N/A 0.06 40.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zedge Inc. and VirTra Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zedge Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -21.8% VirTra Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zedge Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival VirTra Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. VirTra Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zedge Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zedge Inc. and VirTra Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.2% and 2.1% respectively. Zedge Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.6%. Competitively, VirTra Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zedge Inc. -4.46% -7.47% -21.46% -33.54% -50.15% -34.23% VirTra Inc. -0.79% -0.4% -21.88% -39.02% -48.45% -18.57%

For the past year Zedge Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than VirTra Inc.

Summary

VirTra Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zedge Inc.

Zedge, Inc. provides content distribution platforms through its smartphones worldwide. The companyÂ’s platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, and notification sounds. Zedge, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top SME Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agencyÂ’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It serves law enforcement judgmental use-of-force simulation training, military firearms simulation training, and civilian simulation shooting markets. The company sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.