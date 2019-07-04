Zebra Technology (ZBRA) Market Valuation Rose While Alphamark Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 22,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 276,805 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 56,946 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has declined 10.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 128,000 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,750 were accumulated by Walleye Trading. Bank Of America De accumulated 5,615 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 1 shares. Raymond James And reported 48,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Css Llc Il reported 0.06% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Regions reported 0% stake. Ionic Capital Management Lc holds 158,672 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 8,875 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 28,295 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Company has invested 0.04% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 1,500 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 77,779 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont accumulated 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Round Table Lc reported 11,400 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 90,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 6,156 shares. State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,744 shares. New South Capital Mgmt accumulated 6.58% or 1.09M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,641 shares. Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.17% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Duncker Streett invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hbk Lp holds 2,512 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa owns 12,290 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Horizon Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Company reported 2.39% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Credit Agricole S A has 14,200 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 115,647 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO) by 20,150 shares to 38,765 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,041 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).