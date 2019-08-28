Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Valuation Rose While Robecosam Ag Lowered by $515,603 Its Holding; Mackenzie Financial Stake in Discovery (DISCK) Has Upped by $3.46 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 138,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.43M, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 10,677 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 8,555 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 11,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $198.09. About 3,170 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares to 6,930 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 65,707 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2,923 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 43,434 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 83,525 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorp, a Michigan-based fund reported 43,890 shares. Optimum Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Company reported 379,911 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate stated it has 33,077 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Llc owns 0.72% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,745 shares. Invesco owns 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 397,238 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 40,143 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors Incorporated owns 6,506 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 55,483 are owned by Mirae Asset Limited.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.70M shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $76.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 119,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,386 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).