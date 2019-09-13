Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose While Hanseatic Management Services Cut Position; Granahan Investment Management Maintains Stake in Sientra (SIEN)

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 455,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, up from 566,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 155,052 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 4,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 212 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 180,045 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.18 million for 16.22 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kingdon Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 121,047 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Tru Com reported 1,390 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability reported 1,760 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Us accumulated 0.35% or 154,814 shares. Nicholas Partners LP invested in 16,584 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,138 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zpr Invest Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 8,692 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.04% or 10,060 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Inc has 8,000 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 413,130 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 306,440 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 20,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Moore Capital LP has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moreover, D E Shaw And Company Inc has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company owns 36,854 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based First Personal Finance Svcs has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Nicholas Invest Lp holds 100,000 shares. Bailard accumulated 25,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blackstone Gru, New York-based fund reported 2.73M shares. Creative Planning owns 28,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 18,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 450,910 shares. American Int Group Inc holds 0% or 14,529 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ameriprise Fincl has 485,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 16,533 shares to 17,541 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 10,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,512 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. Another trade for 20,869 shares valued at $119,997 was bought by Sullivan Keith J. OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7.

