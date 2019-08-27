Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Position; Calamos Advisors Maintains Holding in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 138,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 121,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 408,479 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 18,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 153,342 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 134,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $199.28. About 38,902 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028

More important recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19,664 shares to 72,964 shares, valued at $17.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 107,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,385 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svenska Handelsbanken Adr (SVNLY) by 509,508 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Quality Preferred Ii (JPS) by 158,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,421 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (NYSE:AER).