Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Rose While Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Lowered Stake; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 18,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 4.82M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $198.98. About 380,928 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 7.79 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Management Inc owns 7,200 shares. Choate Advsr invested in 0.03% or 11,896 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Company has 0.45% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Assets Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.44% or 64,304 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 15,196 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De holds 8,864 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York has invested 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Rockland stated it has 6,340 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The California-based Private Mngmt Group Inc has invested 1.65% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 72,157 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fin has invested 0.23% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 5,062 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Caprock Grp Inc has 0.1% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 11,623 shares. Cap Ca owns 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2,811 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $331.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comms (NYSE:VZ) by 91,432 shares to 147,783 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.30 million for 16.00 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.