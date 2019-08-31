Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Rose While Daruma Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $832,029; Brown Advisory Increases Holding in Trimble (TRMB)

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 8,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 161,139 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 152,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45B market cap company. It closed at $37.52 lastly. It is down 20.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – Trimble Acquires the Assets of FabSuite to Expand its Steel Fabrication Software Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 3,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 16,987 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 20,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 244,108 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 10,758 shares to 37,841 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 749,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,323 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 99,439 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 97,112 shares. Stifel Fin has invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 719 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Creative Planning owns 27,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc, New York-based fund reported 25,527 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 262,063 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,708 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 222,244 shares. 86,821 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi stated it has 32,520 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble’s Latest Module to Expand Fleet Management Presence – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.04% or 330 shares. Amer Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 49,310 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 9,912 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Contravisory Invest Management has 2.6% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,156 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 3,625 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 3,494 shares. First Manhattan holds 383 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 36,851 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 141,062 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Boston invested in 20,062 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zebra Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies is Now Oversold (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZBRA) ROE Of 31% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AptarGroup’s Deal With Loop Offers Durable Packaging Solution – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zebra Technologies Shares Jumped 10% Higher Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 58,114 shares to 540,859 shares, valued at $30.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 28,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).