Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Price Rose While Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Packaging Amer (PKG) Valuation Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered Its Position by $11.31 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 18,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 280,709 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.82 million, up from 262,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 342,597 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 114,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 18,281 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 132,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $100.58. About 617,647 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gannett Co Inc by 94,380 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $18.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 13,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,406 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $177.06M for 13.16 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

