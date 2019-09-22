Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake Upped by Dana Investment Advisors Inc; Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Position in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs LP (EPD) as Stock Rose

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (EPD) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 20,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 9,838 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 30,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.32M shares traded or 124.49% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 72,342 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.16M, up from 68,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 272,121 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Mkts Inc reported 43,630 shares. Parsons Cap Ri has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 58,487 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Parametric Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jacobson & Schmitt Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.94% or 116,065 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Llc reported 47,894 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 16,099 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moors Cabot holds 1.18% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 321,097 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Co Nj reported 80,330 shares. Gfs Advisors Limited Com holds 0.06% or 7,500 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability has 2.13 million shares for 2.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,008 shares to 26,513 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Limited holds 622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Llc reported 1,900 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 4,723 shares. Next Financial Grp reported 1,370 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 91,064 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 38,734 shares. Jane Street Lc owns 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,106 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Ftb has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 10 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Axa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 1,760 shares. Stanley holds 0.06% or 1,245 shares.

