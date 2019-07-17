Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Company; Pros Holdings (Call) (PRO) Market Value Rose While Jane Street Group Increased by $14.20 Million Its Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 25,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,981 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58 million, up from 39,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $199.32. About 473,994 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (Call) (PRO) by 563.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 338,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 373,142 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.