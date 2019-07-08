Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake Held by Marietta Investment Partners Llc; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 5.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 38,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $211.02. About 184,570 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VBK, ZBRA, IONS, LII: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 965 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,501 were accumulated by Profund Limited Liability. State Street Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Company holds 143,808 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Zpr Invest Management accumulated 8,914 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.03% or 9,490 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.07% or 15,565 shares. Westport Asset Management holds 5.86% or 40,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% or 22,542 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 141,062 shares. Olstein Management Ltd Partnership reported 21,000 shares. Rothschild Invest Il reported 2,255 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 100,157 shares to 30,474 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 9,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,068 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC).