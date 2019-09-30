Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake Has Lifted by Shaker Investments Llc; Ionic Capital Management Holding in Carnival Plc (CUK) Has Boosted by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 229.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 24,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The hedge fund held 35,256 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 10,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 291,867 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc Increases Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 173.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 5,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 9,022 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 77,613 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Income Fund by 85,996 shares to 449,378 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 56,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,700 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seabourn Signs Extension As “The Official Cruise Partner” Of UNESCO – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation’s OceanMedallionâ„¢ Named 2019 Edison Awards Finalist – PRNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Carnival Corporation, Government of The Bahamas Sign Agreements to Develop Two New Destination Projects – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Princess Cruises Maintains Position as Leading Cruise Line from the West Coast with Debut of 2020-2021 Season – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Corporation’s OceanMedallionâ„¢ Receives Red Dot Award – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $150.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 5,515 shares to 5,483 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,940 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 17,589 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,502 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications holds 3,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 13,005 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 47,903 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dana Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.75% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Oppenheimer & accumulated 1,868 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co reported 0.14% stake. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 120,207 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.24% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 20,431 shares. Ccm Advisers Llc invested in 46,458 shares or 1.64% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 1.74 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Llc invested in 31,642 shares or 0.01% of the stock.