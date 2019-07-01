Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Has Cut Stake; American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose While Lourd Capital Lowered Its Stake

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $208.77. About 420,098 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 18,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 37,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.78. About 2.83M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.8% – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nemours Children’s Health System Improves Patient Care and Collaboration with Zebra Technologies – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74 million for 19.33 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru reported 5,377 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 1,891 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.32 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.45% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 483,103 shares. Invesco holds 397,238 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited has 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 55,483 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 254,744 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% or 202 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 1,216 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 0.18% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 980 are owned by Cookson Peirce & Inc. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 5,268 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc has 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hightower Advisors holds 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 380,163 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Boston Ltd Company reported 0.13% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 249,229 shares. Winslow Asset Management stated it has 54,078 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Wright Investors Service Incorporated owns 54,021 shares. Adirondack Com, a New York-based fund reported 2,940 shares. Naples Advsrs Llc invested in 0.05% or 1,850 shares. 657,265 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.48% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 526,007 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 0.33% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,750 shares. Bridges Invest accumulated 9,369 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 0.28% stake.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Danaher Corporation (DHR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Street Reacts To American Express’ Beat-And-Raise Quarter – Benzinga” published on October 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “American Express Analyst Finds Positives, Negatives In Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.