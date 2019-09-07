Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Brookfield Asset Management Has Increased Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding by $170.58 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 11,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 65,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 76,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 284,432 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 14308.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 14.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 14.31 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.94 million, up from 99,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 1.95 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 32,500 shares to 790,249 shares, valued at $101.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 851,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 64,797 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $83.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 9,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc reported 0.05% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 22,542 shares. Rowland Co Counsel Adv accumulated 21,729 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.25% stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 20,000 shares. Papp L Roy Associates stated it has 1,202 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tributary Capital Limited Liability invested 0.19% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). American Cap Management Inc invested in 1,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 451,757 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 108,000 were reported by Origin Asset Mgmt Llp. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 28,600 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.05% or 5.60 million shares in its portfolio. 8,914 are owned by Zpr Management. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 30,967 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Company holds 1,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.