Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Upped Its Position by $608,817; Stockbridge Partners Increases Stake in Realpage (RP)

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 171,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.83 million, up from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 431,867 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4775.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 2,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,974 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 61 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $189.42. About 652,370 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 24,572 shares to 515,832 shares, valued at $27.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 298,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,894 shares, and cut its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.27 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 190 shares. Private Na holds 0.08% or 1,907 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 965 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 115,647 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fdx Advsr invested 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 211 shares. Hwg Hldg Ltd Partnership has 18,720 shares for 3.91% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares invested in 98,046 shares. New South Capital Management has invested 6.58% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 10,599 shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Macquarie Gru reported 55,008 shares.

