Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trimmed Position by $1.17 Million; Autonomy Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) as Stock Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 5,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 16,584 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, down from 22,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 281,707 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 1.27M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 324,475 shares to 385,588 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 62,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,873 shares. Calamos Advsrs Llc stated it has 5,134 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources accumulated 83,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp invested in 0% or 1,128 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 212 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 0.62% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Goodnow Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 12.22% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Company owns 5,699 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Prudential Incorporated invested 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 8,019 are held by Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 117,321 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Arcadia Mngmt Mi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 79,937 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 91,064 shares.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.19M for 16.72 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $172.97M for 3.03 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.