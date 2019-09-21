Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Increased Stake; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Lowered Its Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holding by $3.80 Million; Share Value Declined

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 8,465 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 6,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 272,121 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 502,070 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 182,112 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 71,458 shares. Axa owns 8,100 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated reported 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 221,314 shares stake. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 30,468 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 226,081 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 1.20M shares. Bragg Fin Advisors holds 0.49% or 129,977 shares. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.13% or 174,288 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 21,469 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 31,669 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 9,125 shares. Brandes Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 12,510 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 109,207 shares.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.37 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.