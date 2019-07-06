Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Stake by $382,679; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lowered Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $354,914

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26M, down from 117,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $217.04. About 387,983 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.27M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Lp owns 1,737 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 3,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whitnell & holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,150 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 33 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,599 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.31% or 1.22 million shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 24,240 shares or 1.6% of the stock. 26 were accumulated by Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Company. Gideon Cap accumulated 0.19% or 2,554 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 143,809 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bbt Capital Ltd Liability reported 2,745 shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. 8,037 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Management Ltd Llc. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 1,913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Makaira Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 689,535 shares stake.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74 million for 20.10 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDY, DPZ, ATO, ZBRA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies Delivers Q1 Growth of Nearly Every Stripe – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, FDP, ZBRA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,957 shares to 36,136 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 16,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset LP holds 130,598 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dean Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,042 shares. National Pension Service holds 0.05% or 130,873 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 193,567 are held by Scout Invests. Tower Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 76 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Co owns 76,450 shares. Castleark Lc invested in 0.25% or 66,099 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 48,650 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 831 were reported by Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust. Hanson Mcclain has 210 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.24% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $324.48M for 13.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 36,887 shares to 68,305 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG) by 36,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why You Shouldnâ€™t Invest in the FANG Stocks – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.