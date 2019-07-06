Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Stralem & Co Has Cut Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding as Stock Rose

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 22,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.60 million, down from 459,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $217.04. About 366,737 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,147 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 67,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Co accumulated 159,250 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 1.02% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Inc reported 22,331 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar owns 409,967 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd owns 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44.18M shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Dallas Securities invested in 0.49% or 5,760 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 795 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Lc holds 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 20,685 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 3.36% or 152,876 shares. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Barnett Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 78,485 shares. East Coast Asset Lc invested in 17,059 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Google’s New Video Game Service Challenge Sony (SNE) & Microsoft (MSFT)? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: AbbVie Bets Big; Can Microsoft Stay on Top? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 15,690 shares to 161,037 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MDY, DPZ, ZBRA, ODFL – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Zebra (ZBRA) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Presents At Nasdaq Investor Conference 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Consumer Stocks With Only Buy Ratings Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 18, 2018.