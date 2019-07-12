Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Daruma Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Centene (CNC) Holder Green Valley Investors Has Lifted Its Stake by $18.68 Million as Stock Declined

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 9.57M shares traded or 6.62% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 3,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,987 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 20,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.00% or $16.95 during the last trading session, reaching $195.01. About 2.13M shares traded or 204.78% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA)

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 678,797 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.31% or 57,586 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 6,865 shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 261,175 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 572,010 shares. Moreover, Leuthold Grp Inc Lc has 1.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 165,476 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pictet Asset Mgmt invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 107,061 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,031 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 196 shares.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 18.06 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree LP reported 13,228 shares. Argent Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,552 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 90,851 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 165,911 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 18,189 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.12% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bluemountain Cap accumulated 65,045 shares. Castleark Limited Co has 82,767 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 190 shares. 8,899 are held by Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 32,989 shares. Sei holds 35,245 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 0% or 2,790 shares. Adirondack holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio.