Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Decreased Holding; Shellback Capital LP Lowered Its Brunswick (BC) Position as Stock Declined

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 59,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 465,640 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.44M, down from 525,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 878,296 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $203.95. About 358,895 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares to 35,176 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 143,809 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,512 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 1.19M shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 13,084 shares. Victory holds 0.03% or 65,561 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 254,744 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 5.60M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.05% or 1.12 million shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Company reported 2,200 shares. Valmark Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 1,913 are held by Cibc Asset. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 2,205 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,018 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 85,350 shares. 99,276 were accumulated by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Aqr Capital Management Limited accumulated 804,112 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 43,172 shares. Blackrock accumulated 7.68 million shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.52M shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 722,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation holds 17,572 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 36,300 shares. American Gp stated it has 173,628 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins Comm accumulated 25,518 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% or 103 shares. 436,055 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Lp.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $87.07M for 11.74 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 18,157 shares to 135,157 shares, valued at $21.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity.