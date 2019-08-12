Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Cut Position as Share Value Rose; Boston Family Office Has Trimmed Its Holding in Zebra Tech Cl A (ZBRA) as Stock Value Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 301,889 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc analyzed 6,326 shares as the company's stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 67,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 74,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zebra Technologies Shares Jumped 10% Higher Today – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: SIZE – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Investment Mngmt holds 3.68% or 8,914 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hanseatic Mngmt Ser holds 5,050 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Regions Corp accumulated 12,014 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Trustmark Bankshares Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 371 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 64,981 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv reported 21,729 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Schroder Invest Group holds 0% or 5,209 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Gideon Cap Advsr has 0.19% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,554 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 4,752 shares in its portfolio. 5,268 are held by Piedmont Advsrs. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc holds 24,528 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 37,193 shares to 54,420 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

