Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder American Capital Management Has Cut Position; Aviva Plc Holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds In (HII) Cut by $2.99 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $202.86. About 312,868 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds In (HII) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 14,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 12,919 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 27,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $203.81. About 220,828 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 18,300 shares to 311,998 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How The Pieces Add Up: JKG Targets $215 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pentair (PNR) Down 7% Year to Date: Will it Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 3,504 shares. Private Tru Na owns 1,907 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Tru holds 0.01% or 143 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & invested in 350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 30,967 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,205 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp invested in 73,041 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 330 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has 2,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 9,922 shares. Carroll Associate Inc accumulated 0% or 11 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 108,000 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 28,173 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 62,011 shares.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Awards 178 Scholarships for the 2019-2020 School Year Through Annual Scholarship Fund – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Continues Planning for Mid-life Refueling Overhaul of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “USAA names new board chairman – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Sponsors National PTA’s STEM + Families Initiative – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:HII – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 8,300 shares to 43,900 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Communications Il owns 2,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,028 shares. Rr Partners LP accumulated 266,600 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,397 shares in its portfolio. 6,483 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 2,428 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability has 1,088 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brave Asset holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1,666 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 128 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 131,264 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Wright Investors Ser Incorporated holds 8,059 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 25,468 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 138,800 shares.