Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Value Rose While Columbus Circle Investors Decreased Position by $9.64 Million; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stock Declined, Hoplite Capital Management LP Upped Stake

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 46,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 615,231 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.89M, down from 661,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.49. About 132,601 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 286,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 464,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56M, up from 178,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 1.43 million shares traded or 24.44% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,539 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 88,103 were accumulated by Lord Abbett & Ltd Company. Psagot Invest House Limited invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Castleark Management Lc holds 131,402 shares. Parametric Port Lc has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 19,432 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,274 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 6,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 124 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.14% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 44,830 shares. 34,100 are owned by Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp. Hillsdale Invest accumulated 2,350 shares. Holderness Invests reported 0.1% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zebra Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zebra Technologies Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies Trotted Past Guidance Targets Again – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.18M for 16.44 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 37,055 shares to 264,513 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 190,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $731.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 59,320 shares to 47,599 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 366,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Is WWE Stock Going? – Motley Fool” published on April 11, 2019, Multichannel.com published: “Fox Sports Announces WWE Programming Ahead Of Friday Night Smackdown Debut – Multichannel News” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore sees 30% upside for WWE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How The Ghost Of WWE’s Past Is Coming Back To Help Save Its Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.