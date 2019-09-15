Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Value Rose While Blair William & Company Has Lifted by $1.00 Million Its Holding; As Flir Sys (FLIR) Share Value Declined, Holder Andra Ap-Fonden Trimmed Its Stake by $945,000

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 100,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 349,631 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 4,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 143,154 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.99 million, up from 138,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 517,903 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,400 shares to 28,300 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 36,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,081 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01 million for 22.35 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

