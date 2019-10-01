Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Price Rose While Virtu Financial Has Trimmed Stake; Renaissance Technologies Has Trimmed Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Holding by $18.03 Million; Stock Value Rose

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 180,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 119,402 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, down from 299,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 252,896 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 71.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 1,053 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 3,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $206.37. About 183,575 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schneider National Inc by 281,700 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold COLM shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 0.61% less from 24.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Com owns 5,117 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,269 shares. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Lp accumulated 40,131 shares. Principal Finance Group has 4,733 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 106,802 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 33,933 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 4,128 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association owns 4,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 36,326 shares. Century has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 4,270 shares. D L Carlson reported 0.56% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM).

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $104.04 million for 15.73 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.18 million for 16.59 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 9 shares. 1,816 were accumulated by Alps Advsr Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,310 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 58,396 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Group Inc Lc reported 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Professional Advisory Services Inc invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 15,755 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 359,611 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 84,580 shares stake. King Luther Capital Mgmt invested in 1,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac stated it has 4,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dana Invest Advsr has 72,342 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,062 shares to 14,432 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).