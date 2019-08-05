Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Price Rose While Makaira Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; Parker Hannifin (PH) Market Value Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Has Raised by $3.69 Million Its Position

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $163.19. About 477,911 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48 million, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $196.77. About 364,517 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares to 248,008 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 94,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,833 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 218,081 shares. 3,950 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks. Northern Trust holds 1.58M shares. Pnc Services Gru stated it has 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Nomura Asset Commerce Limited owns 21,038 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 20,424 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Lc owns 2.11M shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.1% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 66,990 shares. Moreover, Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,649 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 25,007 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 137,458 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 363,276 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 37,295 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $355,325 activity. 926 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares with value of $150,178 were sold by OBOURN CANDY M. $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares were sold by Bowman William R.

