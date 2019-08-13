Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Price Rose While Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Cut Its Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Stock Rose

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 22,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 437,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.60M, down from 459,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $207.86. About 221,589 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 97,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 246,885 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 344,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 1.04M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VDC: Slow Growth And Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Limited Liability holds 59,732 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fil has invested 0.86% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Baldwin Invest Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability stated it has 52,265 shares. Amer Int Grp invested in 366,375 shares. Hamel Assoc has 0.55% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 17,925 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,567 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va accumulated 3,189 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 38,767 shares. Sarasin & Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.22% or 2.44M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Perritt Capital holds 0.15% or 5,740 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 36,730 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.60 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 18,586 shares to 40,366 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDY, DPZ, ATO, ZBRA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of ZBRA September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ZBRA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 323,292 shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 34,819 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Scout Invs reported 339,580 shares stake. Valmark Advisers Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. 1,202 were accumulated by Papp L Roy & Associates. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Jefferies Grp Ltd holds 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 22,621 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 15,565 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Management Corporation reported 300 shares. Mai Capital reported 3,351 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 108,000 shares. Tributary Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Zpr Invest Mgmt owns 8,914 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,562 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh has invested 0.65% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).