Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Reaches $208.89 After 9.00% Up Move; 3M Company (MMM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 5.92% above currents $168.17 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 12. See 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) latest ratings:

The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.01% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $208.89. About 164,308 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $96.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 20.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $168.17. About 926,743 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.18M for 16.79 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.30 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 23.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zebra Technologies has $23000 highest and $20500 lowest target. $217.50’s average target is 4.12% above currents $208.89 stock price. Zebra Technologies had 3 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 16.