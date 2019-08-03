Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Value Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Cut Its Position by $314,545; As Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) Market Valuation Declined, Spirit Of America Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 339,505 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 529,477 shares traded or 95.40% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 3,062 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited reported 0.24% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Stevens Cap LP accumulated 0.16% or 17,427 shares. James Rech Incorporated owns 3,890 shares. Massachusetts Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 229,708 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 2.52% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 39,900 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt reported 115,761 shares stake. Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 0.73% or 21,000 shares. First Citizens Bancorp Trust holds 0.08% or 3,443 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Ltd Liability Co invested 0.61% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Federated Inc Pa reported 80,733 shares. Cap Investors stated it has 55,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors reported 5,501 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% or 36,577 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 8,512 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 15,241 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 10,174 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 75,960 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) accumulated 2,243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 416 shares. Grandeur Peak Limited Liability Company holds 23,950 shares. 47,787 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 0.01% or 494,637 shares. Kennedy Management Incorporated holds 50,078 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Regions Finance holds 1,742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.17% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 73,400 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc invested in 2,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 16,656 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares to 27,475 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.