Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Valuation Rose While Guggenheim Capital Has Raised Its Stake; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lowered Its Position by $610,080 as Share Price Rose

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.54. About 246,656 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 127.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 12,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,494 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 9,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.72% or $27.88 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.10M shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 16,572 shares to 25,572 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huaneng Pwr Intl Inc (NYSE:HNP) by 31,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,021 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,657 are held by Brinker. Farmers Merchants Invests has 42 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Piedmont Advisors holds 5,268 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Llc holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 40,143 shares. Spectrum invested in 1,705 shares. 383 were reported by First Manhattan. State Bank Of America De reported 158,733 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,900 shares stake. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 10,641 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Goodnow Inv Gp Ltd Com reported 437,168 shares or 12.64% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,205 shares. Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Canandaigua Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Carroll reported 11 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66 are held by Huntington Bancorporation. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.17% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fjarde Ap reported 30,273 shares. Franklin reported 3,469 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,843 shares stake. Advisory Inc owns 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,550 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Co owns 46,450 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zacks Invest Management holds 3,678 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation stated it has 4,330 shares. Echo Street Limited Liability Co has 1.31% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 269,867 shares. Blair William & Il reported 104,399 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 20,811 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 119,844 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Momentum (MTUM) by 18,439 shares to 648,967 shares, valued at $72.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 47,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa.

