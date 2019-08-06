Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Scout Investments Has Increased Its Holding; Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $699,522 as Share Price Rose

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 14,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 339,580 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.15 million, up from 325,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $199.67. About 623,171 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,870 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 34,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,841 shares to 16,270 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,093 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,996 were accumulated by Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id. Arete Wealth Limited holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,737 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 248,158 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.27% or 3.57 million shares in its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 31,613 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd reported 77,337 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc has 2.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,758 shares. Oarsman Inc owns 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,644 shares. Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 10,119 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited has 4,050 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 61,249 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4,000 shares. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ashfield Capital Prns Llc, California-based fund reported 128,522 shares. Amer Research & Mngmt reported 922 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 25,102 shares to 14,662 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basf Se (BASFY) by 20,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,685 shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bkd Wealth Llc stated it has 2,058 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Twin Tree Lp invested in 13,228 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Contravisory Management invested in 2.6% or 32,030 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors owns 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,508 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs holds 1.6% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 24,240 shares. Holderness Investments holds 1,050 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Com has 997 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 544,763 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department reported 0.01% stake. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.22% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 90,500 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 2,000 shares.