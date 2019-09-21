Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lifted Its Stake by $447,260 as Stock Value Rose; Cincinnati Financial Position in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34 million, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.8. About 1.12 million shares traded or 30.46% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 8,465 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 6,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 272,121 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks owns 117,321 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Cambridge Research Advsr Inc reported 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 456,866 are held by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Metropolitan Life Communications reported 18,014 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Group Incorporated Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,152 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 240,607 shares. 1,240 are owned by Cutter Brokerage. Skyline Asset Mgmt Lp has 1.3% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Alpine Woods Limited Company reported 29,554 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 2,700 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,364 were reported by Boston Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Walleye Trading Llc has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bb&T holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 22,977 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 13,475 shares to 125,971 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 19,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,420 shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Ord (NYSE:PNC) by 70,000 shares to 543,000 shares, valued at $74.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Ord (NASDAQ:QCOM).

