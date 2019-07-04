Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Raised Position; Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $320,901

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 38,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 276,805 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 15,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,390 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 46,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 314,378 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares to 5,187 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,164 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,490 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp reported 22,175 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 8,370 were accumulated by M&T Financial Bank Corp. Dupont Capital Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 19,182 shares. Nordea Invest reported 27,875 shares stake. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 116,100 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 28,173 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 97,086 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 63,600 shares. Amer holds 107,736 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc reported 1,202 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Bank has 2,744 shares. Mngmt Ny has invested 1.31% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Castleark Mngmt holds 0.65% or 82,767 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,671 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.07% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 98,203 shares. Focused Wealth invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Qs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). 133,458 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 121,220 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 55,699 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 420,390 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0% or 34,698 shares. 56,827 were accumulated by Bowling Port Limited Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley reported 257,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 477,118 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).