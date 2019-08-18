Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Makaira Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Ironwood Investment Counsel Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) Has Lowered as Stock Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48 million, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.5. About 357,222 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Lc invested in 0% or 20,851 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.42% or 14.27 million shares. Hamel Assocs Inc owns 69,388 shares or 3.24% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Apriem Advsrs owns 6,420 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 809,371 shares. Professional Advisory Inc invested in 0.24% or 11,447 shares. Elm holds 0.53% or 7,293 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.02% or 44,602 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 169 shares. Arga Investment Mgmt Lp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,400 shares. C Grp Inc Hldgs A S has invested 4.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Saturna Capital reported 49,211 shares. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.13% or 10,897 shares in its portfolio.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 10,655 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited reported 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 13,084 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 31,422 shares. Strategic Global Ltd Liability owns 1.07% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 24,374 shares. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 17,427 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 10,641 shares. Janney invested in 2,923 shares. Veritable Lp reported 1,151 shares stake. Valmark Advisers accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Company holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 18,269 shares. 2,200 were reported by Ellington Mngmt Limited. Bowling Port Ltd Liability invested in 0.61% or 18,189 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Signaturefd Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 211 shares.

