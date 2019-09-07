Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Makaira Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.04 Million as Share Price Rose; Rothschild Asset Management Upped Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX)

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48M, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 284,432 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 64,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.25 million, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 7.14M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.30M for 16.30 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 744,609 shares. 1.09 million were reported by New South Cap Management Inc. 12,014 are owned by Regions Fin. Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 20,929 shares. 26 were reported by Hudock Cap Gp. 2,700 were accumulated by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1,247 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 28,647 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,037 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Investors reported 55,000 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 33 shares. Principal Group Inc Incorporated owns 244,959 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 2,176 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 87,813 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 121,194 shares to 2,034 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,384 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 77,170 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 79,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 20,845 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 38.43M shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 785,000 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 597 shares. D E Shaw And reported 11,100 shares stake. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Llc reported 105 shares. Tortoise Advisors Ltd has invested 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 35.20 million shares. 400,000 were reported by Paragon Associate & Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,613 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 56 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 4.01 million shares.

