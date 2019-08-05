Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Makaira Partners Decreased Stake by $3.04 Million; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $909,000

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 184,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 2.95 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48 million, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $194.83. About 240,535 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVOO’s Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies is Now Oversold (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,794 are held by Boston Family Office Limited Company. Btc Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,543 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Zpr Management has invested 3.68% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Rothschild & Communication Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.34% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com has 4,711 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 27,875 shares. Boston Prns invested in 0.01% or 20,062 shares. Moreover, Growth Mgmt Lp has 4.38% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Citigroup invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 47,660 shares. Bowling Limited Co owns 18,189 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta reported 2,100 shares. Scout Inc has 1.46% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 339,580 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 211 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyBanc comes back bullish on videogame publishers – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts’ Earnings Rise as Interactive Entertainment Industry Expands – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Electronic Arts +5.8% as earnings prompt Cowen upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. $1.23 million worth of stock was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.05% or 2,037 shares. Anderson Hoagland And invested in 9,745 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd has 13,569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 30 are held by C M Bidwell And Limited. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2.37 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 144,710 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 4,646 shares. Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 34,889 shares. Barton Investment Mngmt holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 293,819 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 23,453 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase has 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 250,395 shares. Prudential Financial holds 285,917 shares.