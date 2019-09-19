Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Upped Its Stake by $3.13 Million; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Trimmed Stake by $2.29 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 14,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 79,937 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.74M, up from 64,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 296,472 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA)

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 213,210 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.93 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

