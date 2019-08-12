Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Lowered Stake by $300,960; Fernwood Investment Management Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $432,540; Stock Declined

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 301,889 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $331.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,650 shares to 68,608 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg reported 0.51% stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,710 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jefferies Group Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Skyline Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 37,100 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability has 990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daruma Cap Mgmt Lc reported 16,987 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,932 shares. Rowland And Commerce Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 21,729 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 55,483 shares. Jane Street Group Llc invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Ftb Advsr reported 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Capital Fund Mngmt owns 12,290 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 640,069 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 12,560 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp accumulated 2,100 shares or 0% of the stock.

